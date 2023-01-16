Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($139.78) to €134.00 ($144.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.95. 309,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,078. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

