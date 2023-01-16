Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $81.48.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Read More

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.