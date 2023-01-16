Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PWGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $81.48.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

