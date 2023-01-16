Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $81.48.
About Power REIT
