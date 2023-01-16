Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,712,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $33.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

