Prom Price Hits $4.49 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Prom has a market cap of $81.95 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00021076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018082 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00234710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.565008 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,067,628.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.