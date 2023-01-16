Prom Price Up 13% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00021610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00233069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.565008 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,067,628.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

