Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,336.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,336 ($16.28) and last traded at GBX 1,313.56 ($16.00), with a volume of 4035722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,293 ($15.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.20) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,066.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 983.81. The company has a market cap of £36.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,452.10.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.