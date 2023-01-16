PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised PVA TePla from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

PVA TePla Stock Up 99.5 %

Shares of TPLKF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. PVA TePla has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

PVA TePla Company Profile

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

