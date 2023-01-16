Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $38.02 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $245.15 million and approximately $38.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00011132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.87 or 0.07397177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00078974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,496,756 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

