Quantum (QUA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $180,967.15

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,024.75 and $180,967.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00234496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010004 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,013.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.