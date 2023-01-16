Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $181,011.25

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,037.17 and approximately $181,011.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00044669 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,965.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

