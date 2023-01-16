QUASA (QUA) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 21% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $109.30 million and $127,631.95 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142003 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,002.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

