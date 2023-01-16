Quixant’s (QXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quixant (LON:QXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Quixant Trading Up 1.5 %

QXT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 169.50 ($2.07). 92,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,825.00.

Get Quixant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quixant news, insider Duncan Penny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,600 ($42,154.00). In other news, insider Duncan Penny bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,600 ($42,154.00). Also, insider Jon Jayal bought 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £9,993.20 ($12,174.95).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.