Raymond James Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $135.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

