Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

