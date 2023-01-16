Raymond James Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

HWX stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.79 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Insider Activity

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,000,000. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 89,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$539,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,000,000. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$475,729.31.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

