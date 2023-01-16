Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after acquiring an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

