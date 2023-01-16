Reik & CO. LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $332.82. The company had a trading volume of 399,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,488. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $538.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

