Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.