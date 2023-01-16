Request Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.94 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Request has a total market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018228 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00232578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10087438 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,582,639.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

