Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $235.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

