Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 833,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

