Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$78.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,989,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

