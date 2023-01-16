Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

