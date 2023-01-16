Running Oak Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.51. 217,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,956. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

