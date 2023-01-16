Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,226 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $26.55 on Monday, hitting $461.43. 133,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.96 and its 200 day moving average is $499.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

