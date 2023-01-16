SALT Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,002.30 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $15,002.30 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0286787 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,560.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

