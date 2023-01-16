SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
WORX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
SCWorx Company Profile
