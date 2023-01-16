SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

WORX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.