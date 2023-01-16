Security Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.04. 217,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

