SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $14.32 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $38,309.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

