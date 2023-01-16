Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 1.2 %

ETR SAE opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.04.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

