Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rises By 4,769.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 4,769.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,734 ($21.13) to GBX 1,816 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

3i Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGOPY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,011. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

About 3i Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

