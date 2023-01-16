Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Decreases By 98.7%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Trading Down 5.7 %

MDM Permian stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.02. 65,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.03. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

