Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Declines By 70.6%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.99) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

