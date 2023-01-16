Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Declines By 72.1%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SEVN stock traded up 0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting 10.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.22. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of 8.57 and a one year high of 11.80.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

