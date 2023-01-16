Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Grows By 500.0%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Consulting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAYO remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. Taylor Consulting has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

