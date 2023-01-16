Short Interest in Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Grows By 500.0%

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Consulting Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TAYO remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Monday. Taylor Consulting has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile
