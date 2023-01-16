Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $152.83 million and $4.80 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,139.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00404029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00792764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00585081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00211512 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,065,462,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

