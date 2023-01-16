Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY remained flat at $103.25 during trading hours on Monday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.8029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.