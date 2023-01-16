Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY remained flat at $103.25 during trading hours on Monday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $111.50.
Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Exchange (SPXCY)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.