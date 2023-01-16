SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

SM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.