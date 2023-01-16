Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 862.2% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY remained flat at $10.53 on Monday. 39,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,244. Snam has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.