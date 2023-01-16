Societe Generale Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $340.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $311.40 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day moving average of $267.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

