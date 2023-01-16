Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Solaris Resources stock traded up C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The firm has a market cap of C$819.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.40.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.