SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,411. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

