SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSE Company Profile

SSEZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.10) to GBX 1,664 ($20.27) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.00.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.