SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SSE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
