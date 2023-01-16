St. Louis Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

