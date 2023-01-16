St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,415,000 after buying an additional 455,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.51 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

