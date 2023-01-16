State Street (NYSE:STT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.61.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

