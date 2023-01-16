Steem Price Up 13.5% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $76.70 million and $7.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,095.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00410797 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00803025 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00103237 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00580870 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00209999 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,620,923 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
