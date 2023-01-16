Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.77. 120,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,151. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.50.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

