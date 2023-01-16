Stifel Nicolaus Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

TXG opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.29.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.