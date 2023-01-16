Stifel Nicolaus Trims Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Target Price to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.56. 109,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.72 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$70.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

